Award-winning female TV personality, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, has shared an adorable video of herself and her all-grown daughter on social media.

The video of her daughter, Nyame Anuonyam, working out with her, has generated a lot of comments from her fans on social media.

In the video, she was seen laying on the floor with her daughter Nyame Anuonyam as they were doing some sit-up exercises.

MORE:

Nyame Anuonyam was busily looking at all her mother’s moves and emulated them to ensure that she also did the sit-up exercise.

Dropping the video, she captioned it: “Please join us. Exercise is good for the body and spirit. Especially, if you are doing it with HRH 😀. It’s a beautiful Sunday. God is in our homes, waiting for our praise and worship!!”

Check it out: