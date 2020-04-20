Renowned TV broadcaster, Gifty Anti, has reacted to the decision by the president to lift the partial lockdown of Accra and Kumasi.

Gifty Anti, had joined calls for President Nana Akufo-Addo to announce a total lockdown of the country to prevent further spread of Covid-19.

President Akufo-Addo on Sunday announced the lifting of the three-week lockdown on Greater Accra and Kumasi, with effect from Monday, April 20.

MORE STORIES

Gifty Anti joins calls for total lockdown of Ghana

Coronavirus: Partial lockdown lifted!

Infographics: All you need to know about Akufo-Addo’s address on lockdown

But, the ace broadcaster, taking to her Facebook page to react to the President’s decision, said though the president has spoken, it is now the responsibility of Ghanaians to strategise and decide what to do, to stay safe and protect families and loved ones.

To her, the back and forth arguments on the issue will not help, especially, the non-politicians, therefore she urged individuals to observe all protocols to help curb the spread of covid-19.

Check out her post: