One of the popular men of God in the country, Evangelist Emmanuel Kwaku Apraku, aka ‘Apraku My Daughter’ of King Jesus Ministry International has reacted to rumors going around that he has kicked the bucket.

A few hours ago, a popular youtube vlog revealed that the evangelist had passed on.

According to the source, the man of God, who has been sick for sometime, died after he had gone to take in alcohol.

But in a new development, ‘Apraku My Daughter’ has reacted to the rumors stating that he knows why people would go around spreading false rumours.

The pastor, who was speaking in an interaction with GhPage.com, said that he was alive and strong just like the Kwahu mountains.

‘Apraku My Daughter’ also in the interaction even requested to have a video call to prove to Ghanaians that he was alive and kicking.