Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, has made a hilarious remark about the smoking of ‘wee’ (marijuana).

He made the remark after the illegal narcotic substance was allegedly found on self-styled preacher, Apostle Kwabena Owusu Agyei who was recently arrested for threatening and castigating President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Electoral Commission Chairperson, Mrs Jean Mensa.

Apostle Owusu Agyei

Making his submission on the arrest of the preacher, Mr Baako, who recounted how weed sustained and kept him busy while undergoing cruel treatment in prison, said the moment he saw the weed going viral, he knew what type it was.

“The weed they allegedly saw on the pastor, trust me when I saw it I told myself that this man really got a good one. Who is his pusher because the weed is of high quality. I’m sure the person who supplies it is from the Bono region because I know a good weed when I see one, either with my nose or my eye,” he jested.

Though illegal, Mr Baako admitted to having benefited from the medicinal features of the drug somewhere in September, 1982 while in prison.