The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, says when it comes to propaganda, nobody within the political circle can beat him to it.

Mr Baako said this when commenting on issues relating to the global novel Coronavirus pandemic.

According to him, he will defer to expert opinion when it comes to the nitty-gritties regarding the virus.

He said on Accra-based Peace FM that he started engaging in what is called ‘agitprop’ [agitation and propaganda] whilst growing up and he is fully prepared when folks within the political circles invite him into it.

“I’ve learnt the rudiments of propaganda. Growing up, we engaged in ‘agitprop’ and I’ve been involved for a very long time. We have both positive and negative sides to propaganda and I am an expert in that,” he noted.

To him, he has little information on the matter and therefore won’t engage anybody on the matter which to him is a serious issue.