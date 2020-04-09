Movie producer, Leila Djansi, says it will be better to give cash to the less-privileged than those who can afford data to be on social media.

She made this statement after colleague actress Joselyn Dumas thought it right to transfer an undisclosed amount of money to her fans during the coronavirus lockdown.

“Hello twitter fam, I hope everyone is #stayingsafe and #stayinghome. I’m giving out mobile money to 50 of my fans by random selection here during these trying times. Kindly reply with why you should be selected, your name and momo number and you might just get lucky!”

MORE:

Later that day, 10 of Joselyn Dumas’s fans became lucky recipient of the money, putting out screenshot to confirm their payment.

But Leila Djansi felt the money went to the wrong people.

According to her, it would have been better if she donated the money to folks such as indentured workers, widows and micro-scale workers who have been disenfranchised, among others.

She explained the kind gesture of Joselyn Dumas will rather encourage beggarly behaviours from fans.