Actress Joselyn Dumas is helping out her followers who are strapped for cash during this period of lockdown.

She took to Twitter to announce that 50 of her followers will get mobile money alert from her. These 50, she said, will be chosen randomly.

“Hello Twitter fam, I hope everyone is #stayingsafe and #stayinghome. I’m giving out mobile money to 50 of my fans by random selection here during these trying times. Kindly reply with why you should be selected, your name and momo number and you might just get lucky!”

On Monday, 10 of her fans became lucky recipient of the money.

“Aww thank you Ohemaa. I have received the alert. May the Almighty God bless you and the entire family. Very much appreciated,” one fan wrote after he shared a screenshot of the MoMo alert.

Another fan was impressed with the steps Joselyn Dumas was taking to help others. “Dear Joselyn thank you so much, for…helping people. God will continue blessings u every single day,” he wrote.

For the next batch of winners, the actress is urging followers to explain why they need the money along with their mobile money numbers.