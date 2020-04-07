Slum dwellers at Old Fadama in Accra are hunting for a couple whom they claim are responsible for a fire outbreak Tuesday dawn.

ALSO READ:

The fire started around 2:am on Tuesday and destroyed property worth hundreds of thousands of Ghana cedis and left numerous slum dwellers homeless.

Scavengers also lost their wooden structures which serve as accommodation in the inferno.

Even before the fire service comes out with the cause of the fire, the residents claim a young lady started the fire in revenge after her husband cheated on her.

JoyNews’ Kwesi Parker-Wilson, who visited the scene, reported that a livid resident claims the bitter woman caught her husband red-handed in bed with another woman.

She then threatened to burn the wooden structure for the betrayal. However, he said the residents managed to talk to her only to see smoke coming out of the young man’s room this dawn.

Parker-Wilson said the residents, outraged by the conduct of the lady, have vowed to teach her a lesson.

A resident, Yusif Alhassan, however accused the Ghana Fire Service of late response. He is convinced if they had responded earlier, the fire would not have spread to the other structures.

Meanwhile, the couple are at large and residents, together with the police, are on a manhunt for them to face the full rigors of the law.