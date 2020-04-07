The Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is not happy about the social intervention programmes announced by the government for vulnerable people in lockdown areas.

ALSO READ:

Peter Boamah Otokunor in an open letter to President Nana Akufo-Addo said the provision of food and water for free to the citizenry is not enough.

In his view, what government will be applauded for is a drastic reduction of fuel prices which is at its all time low on the world market due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Don’t you think a socially responsive government should also consider reducing fuel prices drastically, especially as global prices of fuel plummets to as low as about US$ 26.41per barrel?” he quizzed.

READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

P.B OTOKUNORs OPEN LETTER TO PRESIDENT AKUFO ADDO – COVID19 IMPACT MITIGATION MEASURES: TRICKS or TREATS? by Dennis Adu on Scribd