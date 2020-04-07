Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has revealed why Ghana’s coronavirus cases has risen sharply to 287.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra, Mr Nkrumah said the case count has gone up because of the mandatory quarantine of some 1,030 people, when the first test was done and some were negative but when the second test was done 26 of them turned positive.

“The first test proved that about 79 of them were positive but per experts advised we were asked to keep them and test again and when the second tests were done, they turned positive and so the greater junk of our case count increase is coming from the second tests that were tested,” he said.

The other significant part, he said, has to do with the enhanced tracing exercise that has started.

MORE STORIES

WHO Director-General reacts to Boris Johnson being admitted to ICU

Coronavirus caused by error in advanced technology – TB Joshua

Coronavirus: Greater Accra leads in number of cases nationwide

The Information Minister said so far over 15,000 samples are being tested, out of which 7, 461 has been concluded out of that 14 people, that is 0.8 percent of the number have tested positive to the virus.

These, he noted, are some of the reasons that have seen a case count go up adding that Ghanaians should not get alarmed when they see the cases go up.

“It is because we are aggressively going out there now in search of the virus, we will find this virus and the more numbers we find, the better to care for the sick,” he said.

Ghana’s coronavirus case count has risen sharply to 287, an update by Ghana Health Service late Monday, April 6, 2020 has revealed.

At the last count, confirmed Covid-19 cases stood at 214, implying 73 new persons have tested positive for the deadly virus.