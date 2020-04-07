A video of a youngman stealing a liquid soap after using it in broad day light has surfaced online.

In the video, sighted by Adomonline, the youngman is seen with a bag heading towards a Veronica bucket put in-front of a shop ostensibly for customers to wash their hands before being served.

Though he did not enter the shop to buy anything, he washed his hands and surprisingly picked the liquid soap and placed it inside his bag and walked away.

Luck, however, run out for him as another man, who apparently saw him steal the soap, accosted him and took back the soap.

The man was heard apologising before bolting.

Watch video below: