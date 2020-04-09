A military man, who is yet to be identified, has reportedly shot a policewoman at Tema New Town.

Reports indicate that they are both members of the Operation Covid-19 safety team in the area.

According to a witness only identified as Francis, who spoke on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, the policewoman sustained a gunshot wound in her leg.

“The soldier is on the night duty while the policewoman is on the morning duty at the checkpoint but we still don’t know why she was shot,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, the victim, who was on admission at the Tema General Hospital, has been treated and discharged.

The leadership of the Operation Covid-19 team is yet to confirm or deny the reports.