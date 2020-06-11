A Sergeant in the Ghana Police Service, Tabon Takaazine, has been killed by a truck.

He was said to have signaled a Rhino truck driver to stop for roadworthy checks on the Atebubu-Kumasi highway when the driver ran over him, killing him instantly.

Tabon 36, with other colleagues, DAILY GUIDE gathered, mounted a road on the highway at Patuda, and the truck ran over him at about 7:p.m. on Tuesday night and his body was reportedly trapped under the truck for sometime before it was removed.

The driver and his mate, who are yet to be identified, escaped after the unfortunate incident.

The Kia truck with registration number GS 328-11 loaded with charcoal, according to the Atebubu District Police Commander, Superintendent Bright Boafo, was heading towards Kumasi.

On reaching Patuda, the driver was signaled to stop, but he ran over the officer.

“The truck, with its content, has been impounded and parked at Atebubu Police Station for investigation, while the body of the officer was sent to Yeji Government Hospital mortuary for autopsy,” he said.