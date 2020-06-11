A former Asante Kotoko management member, Nana Gyambibi Coker, has called for support for the new Board of Directors of the club.

The nine-member Board of Directors, led by Dr Kwame Kyei, was constituted on Tuesday at the Manhyia Palace.

The Board has been charged to rebuild the Kotoko brand not only for club’s performance on the sporting field but as a viable economic entity.

However, Mr Coker believes the new Board will need support to achieve their mandate.

“It is not about who is joining the new Board,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“Let us all come together and support the new Board to achieve their target,” he said.

Chief of Staff at the Manhyia Palace, Kofi Badu, reading out the mandate of the Board, revealed that the club must own its own facility for matches after completing a planned academy and training facility complex project as part of their mandate.

“I know with the support, the new Board will succeed and make Asante Kotoko great club again,” he added.

Dr Kyei is assisted by Jude Arthur, who served as a Board member in 2013. Tema-based businessman and two-time Board member Alhaji Lamine has also been brought back to be part of the new team.

Former sports journalist, Evelyn Nsiah Asare, who is now Director of Sports at the Sunyani Technical University is also part of the Board.

Other members include Joseph Yaw Adu, Laryea Kwamina Mensah and Kwadwo Boateng Genfi.