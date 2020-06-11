Singer Fameye is now officially a father.

To express his excitement, he shared a photo of himself looking into the face of his newly-born son, Arvid Famiyeh Jnr Asuah Nyame, in a hospital.

He shared it with the caption, father bless me and my family @arvid_jnr_fameye my superstar you will be great @_ohemaaa_ 🙏🏻.

Fameye took a while before showing the world his girlfriend and mother of his son, Bridget Agyeman Boateng.

Moments after Fameye shared the photo, Miss Boateng also posted hers with the caption @arvid_jnr_fameye God bless you superstar ❤️live long.