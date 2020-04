Budding musician Fameye has finally shown the face of his lover and mother of his son on social media.

The artiste, has in the past hinted he is in a relationship which has produced a son but failed to disclose the identity of the said lady.

ALSO

However, expressing his love for her as she celebrate her birthday, Fameye posted the photo of her on his Instagram handle.

His fans, and some celebrities, the likes of Sista Afia, Article Wan, Tulenkey, reacted, exclaiming how beautiful she is.