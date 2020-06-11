Managing Director of Databank Group, Kojo Addae-Mensah, has called on the Manhyia Palace to rescind its decision to ban player recruitment.

In a speech read by the Chief of Staff of the Manhyia Palace during the inauguration of the new Board of Directors on Tuesday, Kofi Badu revealed that the King of Asanteman has imposed a one-year suspension on the recruitment of new players into the first team.

The move by Manhyia is to improve consistency among the current squad of the club.

The decision has, however, been contested by a section of the fans and the head coach of the side, Maxwell Konadu.

Kojo Addae-Mensah

Mr Mensah also thinks that the decision must be reconsidered.

“I am a bit worried about the decision by Manhyia,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“Is Manhyia also saying the club cannot sell players? For me, I don’t think it is a good decision.

“If a player’s contract ends and he wants to leave, how do we get a replacement for that player? We need to strengthen the team moving forward and player recruitment must be paramount.

“I have heard people saying the decision will bring consistency but in building a strong and a consistent team, you need good players to join the team. I am only imploring Manhyia to rethink through the decision,” he added.