A lovely photo of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and veteran journalist, Abdul-Malik Kweku Baako, doing the elbow greeting has emerged and gone viral on social media.

Mr Baako was also spotted exchanging pleasantries with his ‘Kumepreko’ compatriots.

Sources indicate the pictures were taken to mark the 25th anniversary of the ‘Kumepreko’ demonstration.

READ ALSO:

Below are some photos: