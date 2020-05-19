General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has pleaded with the government to ease current Covid-19-related restrictions on some political institutions.

The NPP top official has named institutions such as the Electoral Commission and political parties among the institutions on which the President must relax restrictions on.

The NPP stalwart has explained that the exemption will allow the institutions who have a responsibility of ensuring December elections are held successfully to function.

“Just as Legislature [parliament] and the Executive (presidency) have been exempted but within the social distancing protocol, that of EC, National Identification Authority should also be lifted in order to allow them put together processes for preparation of December 7 elections.

John Boadu explained the course is a worthy one to allow the new register agenda be effectively accomplished.

He noted that such a move will allow the EC to register the over 1 million eligible new voters to make the register credible.

Watch the attached video for more on Mr Boadu’s propositions.