The annual Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards has been put on hold as the executives and planning committee plan for a new date and venue in the midst of Covid-19.

This year is the 45th time the long-standing sports awards event will be held to honour and reward the nation’s most outstanding sportsmen and women.

Physically challenged athlete, Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe, has been tipped to claim the prestigious SWAG Sports Personality of the Year award, following his impressive performance in the year under review.

He has qualified to represent Ghana at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

In a statement to members of SWAG, the General Secretary said:

The leadership of our cherished Association, SWAG after several consultations wishes to inform the General Assembly that the 45th MTN SWAG Awards originally scheduled for Saturday, May 23, 2020, has been PUT ON HOLD* due to the outbreak of the global pandemic Coronavirus.

Signed General Secretary- Charles Osei Asibey.