Singer Wendy Shay says presenter Nana Romeo has no evidence that she is getting under the sheets with her manager, Ricky Nana Agyemang, popularly known as Bullet.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, monitored by Adomonline.com, the Rufftown Records singer said if Nana Romeo had any evidence about me and bullet dating he would have released it already.

Not long ago, the ‘Uber Driver’ hitmaker walked out of an interview on Accra FM after host Nana Romeo posed certain questions to her she deemed inappropriate.

Andy Dosty interviews Wendy Shay on Daybreak Hitz | Photo by Dennis K. Adu| Adomonline.com

Reacting to this, Wendy Shay said she believed it was all a bluff to gain clout.

I think it was an interview and not a courtroom so I thought it wasn’t necessary to go further and entertain that thing.

This is a big industry and we are one people and right now; what is important is the Ghana music industry and we have to love ourselves and I think we need each other.

He cannot just release someone’s whatever… I don’t believe he has anything and there is nothing like because if he had anything he would have released already, she said.

Wendy Shay is currently promoting her new song dubbed ‘Emergency’ featuring Bosom P-Yung.