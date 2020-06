The one-week celebration of Despite Media’s former employee, Kwadwo Wiafe, is currently underway at Tabora near Lapaz in Accra.

News of the 33-year-old vibrant presenter’s demise broke on Thursday, June 4, 2020, leaving many devastated as they took to social media with many messages of sorrow and memories.

ALSO READ:

A video from the funeral captured a sad heartbreaking moment when the late Wiafe’s mother broke down in tears as she stood in front of her late son’s photo.

Watch the video below: