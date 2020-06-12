Sensational singer and mother of one, Tiwa Savage, has declared that she is not ready to be any man’s second choice.

According to the 40-year-old singer, she is not ready to be any man’s second choice because she is her father’s first and only daughter.

In her words:

“I’m my daddy’s first and only daughter so I ain’t about to be no man’s second choice.”

Recall that on 23rd of November 2013, Tiwa Savage got married to her Tunji ‘Tee Billz’ Balogun.

The couple’s white wedding was held on 26 April 2014 at the Armani Hotel in Dubai. On January 1, 2015, Savage and Balogun announced that they were expecting their first child.

Six months later, Tiwa Savage gave birth to their son.

On April 28, 2016, Balogun accused his wife of infidelity and his mother-in-law of witchcraft.

In a 45-minute interview conducted by ‘This Day’ newspaper and Pulse Nigeria, Tiwa Savage extensively addressed her husband’s lengthy social media posts regarding their marriage.

She debunked her husband’s infidelity claims and accused him of financial recklessness, drug addiction and abandonment. She said her marriage to him was over.