Plastic manufacturing company, KGM Industry, which is located on the Spintex road in Accra, has been destroyed by fire.

The fire, which started before noon, sent thick black smoke into the atmosphere.

The incident also caused heavy traffic on the road.

Personnel from the Ghana Fire Service were called to put the fire under control.

Also present at the scene were police personnel who tried to control the crowd to ensure order.

People around said that was not the first time the building had caught fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.