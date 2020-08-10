Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has shown her romantic side on social media.

The lawmaker has released a new photo on social media flaunting her husband, Hanny Mouhtiseb, to the world.

In the photo, the MP and her husband were captured dressed in their African print proving that love is sweet.

She is seen sitting while her husband was on his feet with his left hand over his wife’s shoulder holding her hand.

Captioning the photo, she wrote: “The best is yet to come.”