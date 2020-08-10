The NFA-Action Group is pushing for an easing or total lifting of the restrictions on cinemas across the country.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, Cosby Bikpe, a member of the group, said this is crucial for the recovery of the film industry as part of post-Covid-19 measures for the creative arts industry.

According to him, the cinema culture in Ghana has been hugely affected by certain happenings such as coup d’état and curfews in the past.

He further added that there was progress in relation to cinema until the emergence of the global pandemic; COVID-19 which hugely affected cinema and the film sector as a whole.

According to him, bringing back the cinema culture is apt.

MORE:

It has been so hard for us to build up the cinema culture again in Ghana. The longer we keep the cinemas shut during these days of Coronavirus, the harder it makes growing the cinema culture more difficult [SIC].

Mr Bikpe, however, pleaded with the government to do something about the current situation by totally lifting the ban for cinemas to operate.

We are calling on government to find ways so we can adapt to the new normal and grow the cinema culture again, he said.

In March 2020, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced the ban on public gatherings to contain and combat the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.