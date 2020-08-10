Singer Kuami Eugene says he made every effort to feature rapper Joey B on his latest album dubbed ‘Son of Africa’ but all proved futile after the latter snubbed him.

After the ‘Obiaato’ hitmaker shared the tracklist on his Instagram, Joey B quickly expressed disappointment as he wanted to be part of the artistes who featured the likes of Sarkodie, Zlatan, Falz, Shatta Wale, Samini among others who blessed the album with their voices.

Joey B wrote: Allah ma don! herh it pain me say i no dey top! 😭🇬🇭🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾.

But, Kuami Eugene replied the ‘Tonga’ hitmaker, reminding him of a song he sent him earlier for a collaboration – I sent you a single for a verse and the verse never came. Anka wo da track 4.

Feeling bad for himself, Joey B also typed: Fack!! but why you no remind me bro why?