Singer Fameye in a white t-shirt shows off his rap prowess before the limelight
Singer Fameye in a white t-shirt shows off his rap prowess before the limelight

Social media users, especially fans of singer Fameye, couldn’t believe their eyes when the singer posted an old video of himself giving a rap freestyle to cement his prowess in the music industry.

The video captured the singer who was upstanding and rapping amid friends who were playing monopoly, a real-estate board game at an open place close to a school compound.

‘Underground’ Fameye, who had no dreadlocks then, rapped flawlessly and one could easily tell he was very hungry for the platform to prove his talent.

The video had a text tag talent 002, which was followed by an email calling for investors to sign the singer, who had not gone mainstream then..

MORE:

The Nothing I Get hitmaker, who felt the need to share the video to motivate his fans had the caption:

See never give up this is me o me. The hustle never stopped #GreaterThan album drops soon.

Some social media users have so far commented.

Read comments below:

Unbelievable video of singer Fameye before the fame pops up
Unbelievable video of singer Fameye before the fame pops up




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR