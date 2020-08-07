Social media users, especially fans of singer Fameye, couldn’t believe their eyes when the singer posted an old video of himself giving a rap freestyle to cement his prowess in the music industry.

The video captured the singer who was upstanding and rapping amid friends who were playing monopoly, a real-estate board game at an open place close to a school compound.

‘Underground’ Fameye, who had no dreadlocks then, rapped flawlessly and one could easily tell he was very hungry for the platform to prove his talent.

The video had a text tag talent 002, which was followed by an email calling for investors to sign the singer, who had not gone mainstream then..

The Nothing I Get hitmaker, who felt the need to share the video to motivate his fans had the caption:

See never give up this is me o me. The hustle never stopped #GreaterThan album drops soon.

Some social media users have so far commented.

