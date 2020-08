Casualties recorded in the Beirut explosion in Lebanon is reported to include some Ghanaians.

This is confirmed by a video in circulation in which some Ghanaians, after the explosion in the city, are seen trying to get a lady who appeared unconscious to a medical facility.

The ladies could be heard calling for help in the local ‘twi’ dialect.

According to reports by American news agency CNN, the explosion has claimed over 137 lives with more than 5,000 injuries.