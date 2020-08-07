The faces of residents of Anyaa and its environs are beaming with smiles now as work has commenced on repairing their faulty traffic lights.

The Ga Central Municipal Chief Executive Officer, Emmanuel Lamptey, in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem attributed the situation to traffic and streetlight cables on the Anyaa to Ablekuma Fan Milk road which have been stolen.

The situation forced irate residents of Awoshie and its environs on Tuesday to protest over faulty traffic lights in the area.

Incessant fatal accidents on the stretch.

There were reports of incessant deaths on the route due to the malfunctioning of traffic and streetlights coupled with the absence of footbridges.

The residents, who called each day on the show, lamented that not less than two people are knocked down on the road within three days every week.

The host of the show, Chief Jerry Forson launched the #FixAnyaaFanMilktraffic lights now campaign to help fix the problem.

As of Friday, August 7, 2020, it emerged that personnel from the National Road Safety Authority had begun fixing the lights.

An accident vehicle on the road

They have assured the work will be completed within 14 days.