Administrator for the District Assemblies Common Fund, Irene Naa Torshie, has been adjudged the best-performing Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of 2022.

She emerged winner in the maiden edition of Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Awards 2022.

Naa Torshie and nine other CEOs competed for the best CEO title in the awards scheme which was through a poll conducted by producers of the show.

CEO of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Sammi Awuku and Nana Akomea (State Transport Corporation) came second and third respectively.

Other contenders included Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr Ben K.D. Asante (Ghana Gas), Joseph Boahen Adu (Ghana Cocoa Board), Delese Mimi Darko (Food and Drugs Authority), and Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye (Ghana Health Service).

The rest were Nana Ato Arthur (Local Government Service), Ahmed Nuhu Zakaria and Naa Torshie (Common Fund).

The nominations were announced by the producers of the political and current affairs show on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

The 10 CEOs were shortlisted from 19 others following a poll conducted through listeners’ phone calls on the show.

The winner was however declared through an online poll conducted on Adomonline, Adom FM’S Facebook and Twitter pages.