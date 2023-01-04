The former Secretary of the defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) has called on the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, to recuse himself from his case.

Charles Bissue says he doubts the impartiality of the Special Prosecutor due to his association with ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

His comment is in reaction to a half-year report released by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

The 13-page report gives an update on corruption cases being investigated and those ready for prosecution between August 1 and December 31, 2022.

One of them is the investigation into allegations of the use of public office for profit against Charles Bissue, a presidential staffer following an investigation documentary titled Galamsey Fraud Part I published by Tiger Eye P.I. and the investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.”

Per the information from the OSP, Charles Bissue will know his fate soon.

But speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, Mr Bissue said he was not surprised at the conduct of the Special Prosecutor.

He maintained his innocence, noting that he will be vindicated once the court is furnished with the full video taken by Anas.

“I have availed myself to all investigations because I have got nothing to hide; I maintain my innocence,” Mr. Bissue stated.

On the Special Prosecutor, he alleged that his right to be heard fairly had been breached aside from a demonstration of bias by Mr Agyebeng.

I have written several petitions to the Office of the Special Prosecutor since Kissi Agyebeng took over and none has been replied to,” he said.

This notwithstanding, Mr Bissue said he is not worried because “vindication lies within the womb of time”.

