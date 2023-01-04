The man accused of stealing US rapper Meek Mill’s iPhone 14 Pro Max during the musician’s visit to the country last month has made his first court appearance.

33-year-old scrap dealer, Nuhu Sule who allegedly stole the rapper’s phone during a programme at Independence square, has been remanded into police custody.

Sule appeared before an Accra Circuit Court Wednesday, January 4, 2022 and was charged with stealing.

He pleaded not guilty and is expected to reappear on January 17, 2023.

Sule alias Ababaawa was arrested Friday, December 30, 2022, at his hideout in Accra.

The victim, Meek Mill, reported his phone stolen in Accra on December 29, 2022.