Actress and entrepreneur, Tracey Boakye, has rubbished reports circulating in the public domain that respected businessman, Sir Sam Jonah is the father of her daughter, Nana Akua Nhyira.

Following her back and forth with colleague industry player Mzbel over a married man they have both been dating, many have been wondering who this mysterious man is.

Some have tagged former President John Dramani Mahama over her strong allegiance for the National Democratic Congress but she came out to rubbish the allegations.

The latest one she is debunking is the rumour that Mr Jonah is the father of her baby and he gave her the property she possesses now.

She also apologised to his family saying: I wish to take this opportunity to apologise to Sir Sam Jonah and his family for the unfortunate state of affairs.

In a statement she wrote:

I’m completely scandalised by recent news awash on social media outlets drawing a link between myself and Sir Sam Jonah as the father of my daughter.

For the record I have never seen, met or engaged with Sir Sam Jonah at any stage of my life.

I, therefore, find this news so hurtful and spiteful to the father of my newborn child who is completely distraught on the back of the recent happenings.

I ask that persons engaged in this unscrupulous agenda cease and desist from the publication of this fake news.

Finally, I wish to take this opportunity to apologise to Sir Sam Jonah and his family for the unfortunate state of affairs.