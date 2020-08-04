Nigerian musician, Chinedu Izuchukwu Okoli, popularly Known as Flavour Nabania, has reportedly married his first baby mama, Sandra Okagbue.

According to reports, the high-life crooner has finalised all marriage rites with Miss Okagbue.

The final rite was reportedly held on Monday, August 3, 2020 in Enugu in Nigeria.

It was added that the large crowd present at the ceremony were prevented from using their phones to take photos.

Flavour has two baby mamas: the first Flavour baby mama is Sandra Okagbue and second – Anna Banner. Both are ex-beauty queens.

With them, the singer has two cute daughters Sophia and Gabriella, as beautiful as their mothers.