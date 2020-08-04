Legendary Ghana coach, Bashir Hayford, has opined that he is fit for the Technical Director job at the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The country’s football governing body is set to name a new Technical Director following the exit of Francis Oti Akenteng in March this year.

According to the former Asante Kotoko and Ashgold head trainer, he is disappointed in the Kurt Okraku-led administration after the leadership failed to invite him for an interview for the job after submitting his particulars.

“Oti Akenteng called me to inform me that he will be leaving as the Technical Director for the FA so I should apply for the job, I did that and the FA failed to invite me for an interview after they received my particulars,” Coach Bashir told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

READ ALSO

“I am disappointed because I have the experience and the qualities to be the Technical Director of the GFA.

“I have coached in the Ghana Premier League for several years. I recently left my role as the head coach of the Sudanese national team and I led the Black Queens when Ghana hosted the Women’s Afcon. The FA has disrespected me because I was expecting them to inform me that I have been disqualified but they did not tell me anything.

“I am more than qualified for this job but they have decided to look elsewhere,” he added.

The FA has shortlisted six candidates for the job, three local coaches and three expatriates. However, Adomonline.com has reported that the job will be given to an expatriate.