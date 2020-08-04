An 83-year-old man has been abducted at Kambagu in the Bunkprugu/Nakpanduri district of the North East Region over suspicion of being a wizard.

Reports indicate he was abducted by a group of people who accused him of being responsible for the death of their family member two months ago.

He is said to have been taken away on a motorbike on Monday morning on his way to a family meeting in a nearby village.

According to his family, the abductors forcibly wants him to face a witchdoctor as it believed he is being held at a witch camp in one of the Ghanaian communities in Togo.

His son, Nathaniel Yariban, who spoke to Joy News, said all efforts to rescue his father since the abduction has been unsuccessful.

He said his father has been under constant harassments from the people since June when he denied their witchcraft allegation and refused to be taken to a witch doctor as demanded by them.

JoyNews has learnt, the entire Bunkprugu/Nakpanduri District Security Council has been involved in a fresh rescue mission Tuesday morning.

However, the family of the old man has accused the police of failing to protect him.