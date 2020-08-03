Kumawood actor, Yaw Dabo, is breaking social media with his latest video as he dances to Stonebwoy’s latest gibberish song Putuu.

The actor displayed some weird dance moves after he announced he has been infected with what he described as the ‘Putuu’ virus.

Taking to Instagram, he posted the video which captured him show off his Zanku dance skills.

“I’m infected with @stonebwoyb #putuu Virus. 🏃🏾‍♂️ #anlogajunction is the only place to get it cured 🕺🕺 Indeed this Song speaks to my spiritual and Soul 🔥 #Energy #bhimnation #pray,” he said.