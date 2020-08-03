A leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Otchere-Darko, has launched a fresh attack on former President John Mahama on his social media handle.

Mr Otchere-Darko has, over the weekend, been lashing out at the National Democratic Congress flagbearer over the party’s campaign poster which appeared to suggest that a new government under Mahama will rescue Ghana’s democracy.

Though Mr Mahama replied Mr Otchere-Darko by setting the records straight on that particular campaign poster, the former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute seems not to be over with the issue.

This time he has called out the former President for plunging the country into power crisis during his tenure.

He said: @JDMahama was very efficient sometimes in telling us when we were lucky enough to get the occasional lights.

See below ‘Dumsor’ load shedding schedule from 1st August to 14th August 2016. Yes, ‘dumsor’ was on from 2011/12 to 2016.

But, some social media fans descended on him and asked him to stop spreading fear and concentrate on helping his uncle fix the economy.

Check out his recent post which has attracted reactions:

.@JDMahama was very efficient sometimes in telling us when we were lucky enough to get the occasional lights. See below Dumsor load shedding schedule from 1st August to 14th August 2016. Yes, dumsor was on from 2011/12 to 2016 pic.twitter.com/wVEG6FrpHt — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) August 2, 2020

At least Dumsor was resolved as acknowledged by Dr. Bawumia. And the ex energy minister was sacrificed for the attempt to defraud the goog people of Ghana. pic.twitter.com/B5nlzgVfAv — Shaibu Mohammed Lanyo GH 🇬🇭 (@mbifoafeso) August 2, 2020

Dumsor wasn’t really a capacity problem like we were being made to believe, it was a money problem. The NDC was just not able to raise the resources to address the problem. — Prince of Amasaman (@mrglobal0) August 2, 2020

Mahama shouldn’t worry himself replying this tweet. He should keep his focus on the victory aheard. There are lot of mess ahead he needs to resolve. Dumsor is not part of them for now. — King (@solomonvija) August 3, 2020

My you are either fixated with politics or you are confused, the fact of this power outage in 2016 is that WE GHANAIANS NEVER EXPERIENCED ANY OUTAGES IN THE MIDDLE PART OF 2016 so stop DISTURBING OUR EARS WITH YOU WASTEFUL PROPAGANDA N TELL YOUR UNCLE TO FIX THE MESS HE CREATED — Kassim A. Dayong (@DayongaKassim) August 2, 2020

Mr Psychosis, Dumsor started under Kuffour where you even invited pastors to pray at the Akosombo Dam for rains. Sia banku, we know the history of dumsor very well wae. — 🇬🇭 Kasoa Timo Werner (@nasiusGh) August 2, 2020