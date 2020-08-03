John Mahama and Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko
John Mahama (R) and Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Otchere-Darko, has launched a fresh attack on former President John Mahama on his social media handle.

Mr Otchere-Darko has, over the weekend, been lashing out at the National Democratic Congress flagbearer over the party’s campaign poster which appeared to suggest that a new government under Mahama will rescue Ghana’s democracy.

Though Mr Mahama replied Mr Otchere-Darko by setting the records straight on that particular campaign poster, the former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute seems not to be over with the issue.

READ ALSO:

This time he has called out the former President for plunging the country into power crisis during his tenure.

He said: @JDMahama was very efficient sometimes in telling us when we were lucky enough to get the occasional lights.

See below ‘Dumsor’ load shedding schedule from 1st August to 14th August 2016. Yes, ‘dumsor’ was on from 2011/12 to 2016.

But, some social media fans descended on him and asked him to stop spreading fear and concentrate on helping his uncle fix the economy.

Check out his recent post which has attracted reactions: