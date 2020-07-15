A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere-Darko, says there are many politicians and citizens who are praying for more Covid-19 deaths and infections.

He made the assertion via his personal twitter handle.

Do you know that there are people here in Ghana, especially politicians, who pray for more COVID-19 deaths and more infections, he asked.

When he was challenged to name those he was casting the insinuations about, he replied: Think about it. Follow their utterances.

Ghana has recorded 264 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the number of total cases as of Tuesday, July 14, 2020, to 25,252.

The new cases were confirmed in 26 districts in six regions of the country.

According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), the Greater Accra region continues to record the most number of cases with 13,869.

The Director of Public Health of GHS, Dr Badu Sarkodie, said the coastal and middle belts continue to be hotspots of COVID-19 in the country.