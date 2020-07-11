Popular and veteran Kumawood actress, Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu, is probably one of the aged celebrities in the Kumawood movie industry.

The actress recently celebrated her 49th birthday on May 9, and she received very beautiful birthday wishes from her friends, family and industry players.

The actress is married to Nana Agyemang Badu Duah, who is the current Chief of Kunsu in the Ahafa Ano South District in the Ashanti region.

They tied the knot on April 2, 2020, which was attended by many of her celebrity colleagues and friends.

A couple of months ago, she revealed in an interview that she won her husband’s heart with her heavy breast.

Though the actress is heading towards 50 she still has beauty and flaunts her body shape anytime the need arises.

Some of her pictures make us wonder she is never growing old looking at how much younger she looks.

Enjoy pictures below:







