Kumawood actress, Mercy Asiedu, has recounted the conversation that ensued between her and the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko sometime last year about his weight loss.

Speaking on Adom TV’s morning show Badwam, the actress said the last time she saw him was somewhere last year when she delivered a cheque to him.

She said the late Bishop Nyarko had lost weight drastically at that time and when she sought to ask him about it, he told her he had given his life to Christ and had started fasting and prayers.

“I’d be lying if I say I knew about Bishop’s illness. The last time I met Bishop was last year. His cheque was with me and so I called him to come for his money but he told me he is no more in Kumasi and that when I come to Accra I should notify him so he gets it.

“So I came to Accra and called him for us to meet but he did not tell me he was sick. Trust me, when I saw him, I wasn’t happy about it because he had lost weight and the only thing he told me was that he was fasting and praying after joining a church in Accra,” she said.

