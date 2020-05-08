A pregnant woman, who has fully recovered from Covid-19, is reportedly being stigmatised by people in her community.

The 34-year-old Matilda Agamu said she had been told not to open her shop at Bolgatanga market in the Upper East region.

Her only crime is having contracted the novel coronavirus and was identified at the hospital when she was declared positive.

She said the situation worsened after an unknown person posted her photo on Facebook when she tested positive for the virus.

The distraught woman, narrating her ordeal on Adom News, said her family has been forced to fight another battle – stigmatisation – since returning home, despite being certified as someone who has made a full recovery.

She recounted how her eight-year-old daughter was pelted with stones by other children who accused her of trying to spread the coronavirus in their community.

The expectant mother has, therefore, resolved to stay home for a safe delivery before taking the next line of action.