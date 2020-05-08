Flagbearer of the Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor, has said the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is just a myth.

In her view, the ‘man-made’ virus is just to put fear in mankind to kowtow to the whims and caprices of the political class.

Madam Donkor made the comment in her address to the nation to state her position on the worldwide crisis.

She indicated that, the supposed 3,091 cases recorded in Ghana are part of a grand scheme by the government to frighten the citizenry.

“There is nothing like coronavirus in Ghana. All the cases reported by [Ghana Health Service] are false,” she said in the live telecast on Kofi TV Thursday.

The presidential hopeful said she would have commended President Nana Akufo-Addo for the lockdown but given what is happening, it is obvious it was an exercise in futility.

“Nana Addo, you are my brother so believe me when I say there is nothing like coronavirus. Please allow every citizen to do their work peacefully,” she added.