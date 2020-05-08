Gospel musician, Joyce Blessing, has said she will not make any statement about her alleged divorce and custody battle for her children with her husband because her lawyers are working on the issue.

Responding to questions about videos fast going viral on social media that has her (Joyce Blessing) in an argument with her sister in-law over the custody of her children, the ‘I Swerve’ hitmaker said her team will release a statement to clarify the issues, and she would not like to comment on it until then.

She told Abeiku Santana on Okay FM that her inability to speak to the issues immediately was because aside her lawyers handling the case, she does not want to be misrepresented or misquoted by anyone before official statements are issued.

Watch video below: