Shatta Wale has been more than busy celebrating his baby mama, Shatta Michy, on her birthday which fell on May 6, 2020.

Shatta’s way of celebrating Michy comes as a surprise to many because of recent acrimonies that have characterised their relationship and subsequent break-up.

So intense was the acrimonies that at a point, they lambasted each other before going their separate ways some two years ago.

While there is no official announcement of their come back, Shatta Wale’s recent activities give a hunch on their reunion.

He has released a single dubbed Infinity, signifying the love he has for her, irrespective of the obstacles standing in their way.

Part of the lyrics of the song read:

You know you win my heart and that is a fact. I am not lying; I go be with you anytime , any day or sunshine. I love the way you’re cute and bright [and] they are shocked we are still together.