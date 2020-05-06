Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, has showered love on his ex-lover and baby mama, Shatta Michy as she celebrates her birthday today, May 6, 2020.

“May God bless you and give you long life and prosperity,” he wished for her as she marks her 26th birthday.

Posting a photo of the songstress on Instagram, Shatta confessed he still has love for her, most especially for being a mother to their five-year-old son.

That notwithstanding, he is confident only God knows why their relationship, which blossomed peacefully, had suddenly withered.

Shatta Wale and Michy have been locked up in love since his era as ‘Bandana’ and they have been supporting each other until quite recently when things turned sour.

That, however, did not deter Shatta from acknowledging her to the amazement of his fans.