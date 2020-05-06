Ghanaian-based Liberian singer and winner of the maiden edition of ‘Stars of the future’, Irene Logan, has disclosed that she took a break from music because she felt like she was not walking in her purpose while doing secular music.

Narrating why she has been silent in the music scene on ‘Restoration with Stacey’ on Sunday, 3 May 2020, the former member of ‘Irene and Jane’ explained that she grew up in a Christian home and had sung for God all her life until she won the ‘Stars of the Future’ competition, therefore, she felt uneasy in her spirit when she began to do secular music.

She said: “When I won ‘Stars of the Future’, I had a serious mind battle – mental, spiritual emotional: Should I sing what I do, what I’m used to, gospel or secular? It was so difficult for me to make that decision that I had sleepless nights but also because I had been in the church for far so long, I wanted a break, I wanted to live, I wanted to explore; could I just be normal like everybody else? It’s not a sin, can I do this? So, I decided I’m going to sing what I want to sing, I’m not going to do gospel.

“But my spirit was never rested with that decision. I used to have sleepless nights, what they call torments at night. What are you doing? Feels dirty, like you are doing something that is not for you; like your spirit is rejecting something and I went through that for about six months. While I was performing so many nights I didn’t sleep and those were my battles but also I did not want to be doing something that my heart was not in,” she told Accra-based Class FM.

She added: “So, the break was because I was never settled in my spirit I knew I was not walking in my purpose and when I say that I’m not saying that everybody singing circular music is going to hell or they’re all sinning, but we’re all different people and few people, some people have been called to specific things and until you find your way back to that thing, nothing will make sense to you and I know that was what the problem was.”