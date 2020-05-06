Elder Newland Ansah-Baah, secretary to the Kofi Akrashie Stool, on Tuesday evening survived an assassination attempt.

Mr Ansah-Baah is reported to have been shot four times at close range by unknown gunmen at Adabraka Official Town while attending to some private businesses.

Elder Newland Ansah-Baah receiving treatment at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital

Graphic Online reports that the assassination attempt is believed to be linked to a chieftaincy-cum-land dispute at Oshiyie in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra region.

At the scene of the incident, three spent shells and shattered window glass shared the floor with droplets of his blood.

A witness to the incident said: I saw them and wondered what they were looking for at that place. Maybe I should have asked them what they were doing there because it looked strange particularly at that time. I turned to go away and a few meters away I heard the gunshots, kpah!, kpah!, kpah!. They quickly rode off, thinking they had killed him, while he also got out bleeding and trying to escape.

Graphic Online sources indicated that, Elder Ansah-Baah is in a stable condition at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital. The incident has since been reported to the police.