Broadcaster Berla Mundi has expressed shock after her fan designed and sent her a wedding invitation card with her photo and that of her fan.

The fan, who goes by the name BerryTwo, posted the invitation card on his Twitter page and tagged Berla with the caption, Dear @berlamundi, I will explain later with a smiling face with three hearts emoji and a date.

The broadcaster, as expected, was surprised because she had not in any way announced she is getting married.

Replying the fan’s tweet, she said Eeiii warris going on here? With a weary face emoji.

Several news portals have reported that gospel singer, Joe Mettle, would’ve married the beautiful news presenter if not for Covid-19 limiting social activities.

But the ‘Bo Noo Ni’ hitmaker has described the rumours as false.

Her fans have since been reacting to the invitation card:

